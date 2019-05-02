‘Tornado’ rips through regional caravan park

PICTURE: Twitter / @VicStormChasers

What’s been described as a ‘tornado’ ripped through the Purrumbete Holiday Park near Camberdown on Wednesday night.

It follows a lashing of wild weather across Victoria.

Teegan Dolling from 7 News trekked west on Thursday to inspect the damage.

She told Neil Mitchell it “looked like a war zone”.

“It is absolutely incredible,” she said.

“On the other side of the caravan park here there are cabins that haven’t been touched – they look in a perfect state.

“But there are others that have been ripped open.”

