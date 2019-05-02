Advertisement
‘Tornado’ rips through regional caravan park
PICTURE: Twitter / @VicStormChasers
What’s been described as a ‘tornado’ ripped through the Purrumbete Holiday Park near Camberdown on Wednesday night.
It follows a lashing of wild weather across Victoria.
Teegan Dolling from 7 News trekked west on Thursday to inspect the damage.
She told Neil Mitchell it “looked like a war zone”.
“It is absolutely incredible,” she said.
“On the other side of the caravan park here there are cabins that haven’t been touched – they look in a perfect state.
“But there are others that have been ripped open.”
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings