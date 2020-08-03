‘Totally gobsmacked’: Small business reacts to COVID-19 shutdown

Small business has been left “totally gobsmacked” after the Victorian government shut down sections of the economy on Monday due to the state’s COVID-19 crisis.

Bill Lang, Executive Director of Small Business Australia, told 3AW Drive that despite assurances businesses would be eligible for grants, that had not been the experience of many business owners so far.

“It’s a very, very sad day,” Mr Lang said.

