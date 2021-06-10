Tragic development in search for woman missing in Victoria’s west

A woman’s body has been found in floodwaters in Victoria’s south-west.

In a tragic development, police believe it is 20-year-old Nina, who disappeared from the rural town of Simpson on her way to work in Glenfyne on Wednesday.

But she never arrived.

Victoria Police said the body was found inside a vehicle by search and rescue officers in floodwaters off Maddens Bridge Road in Glenfyne about 10.40am on Friday morning.

She is the second person to be killed in Victoria’s wild weather this week, with a man also found dead in similar circumstances at Woodside in Gippsland on Thursday afternoon.