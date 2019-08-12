‘Train wreck’: Matthew Lloyd’s brutal assessment of Essendon

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd has dished out a brutal assessment of where his former club is at following its embarrassing 104-point loss to the Western Bulldogs.

“What a train wreck,” Lloyd said on 3AW.

Plenty of pressure has been placed on coach John Worsfold following the defeat, but Lloyd said the club’s leadership group had just as much to answer for.

“I’d say to all those blokes at Essendon, forget the peroxide hair and all the gags that are going on during the week, you just worry, Orazio (Fantasia), about getting a kick and training hard, which I don’t think he’s been doing much training of late, and get back to the basics that make good teams,” Lloyd said.

“I love Richmond. Richmond has won five first quarters in the last five weeks.

“You know how many Essendon has won? Zero.

“It’s mental. They’re a mental basket case.”

The Bombers won five in a row prior to their latest two shocking efforts, but Lloyd said those wins did not look as good in hindsight.

