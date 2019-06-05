Trent Cotchin admits it’s hard not to be excited by Richmond young gun!

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin admits it’s hard not to be excited by young gun Sydney Stack.

The Tiger rookie is the latest nominee for the Rising Star.

Speaking on Sportsday, Cotchin said it was thoroughly deserved.

“He’s fast becoming a Richmond cult hero,” Cotchin said on Sportsday.

“He’s got a personality that most people would die for.

“Every now and then we need to pull him back into line, but he’s an incredible character and obviously has amazing talent and has shown some incredible things this season already.

“The exciting thing for us is he’s that he’s still only 19.

“We hope he’s got a lot of growth left in him.”

