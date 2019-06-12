Trent Cotchin and Shane Edwards ruled OUT of crucial clash

Trent Cotchin won’t play against Adelaide on Thursday night.

And Shane Edwards has since been ruled out, too.

Richmond announced on Wednesday it’d be without its captain for the crucial clash against the Crows.

The Tigers said he had not re-injured his hamstring, but was still sore from last round’s loss against Geelong.

Edwards also has hamstring issues.

Richmond is already without Alex Rance, Jack Riewoldt, Kane Lambert, Toby Nankervis, David Astbury and several others.