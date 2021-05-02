Tributes flow for Geelong icon

Geelong legend, Frank Costa, has sadly passed away.

The 83-year-old former Cats president died after a tough battle with cancer.

Bomber Thompson told 3AW Football he had nothing but admiration and respect for the former Cats president.

“I think he is one of the greatest people I have ever met. He is going to be sadly missed down at Geelong,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear Bomber Thompson pay tribute to the Geelong icon

Colin Carter told 3AW Sunday Sport Costa had a huge influence on everybody who knew him.

“One of the things I really admired about Frank, everybody knew of his generosity to various causes but he was someone who didn’t demand attention to himself and yet he had a huge impact on people around him,” he said.

“He was a model of a good leader that many of us would try and copy.”

Press PLAY to hear Colin Carter’s tribute to Frank Costa on 3AW Sunday Sport

Jimmy Bartel also paid tribute to Frank Costa during 3AW Sunday Sport.

Press PLAY to hear Jimmy Bartel’s tribute

Image: Getty/Quinn Rooney