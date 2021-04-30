Trio charged over series of home invasions in Melbourne’s east and south-east

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Three people have been charged over a string of home invasions throughout the eastern and south eastern suburbs earlier this week.

The aggravated burglaries occurred in Glen Iris, Toorak, Camberwell, Malvern, Mount Martha and Mount Eliza and involved a pursuit before the police chopper lost sight of the alleged offenders.

Police executed two warrants in Frankston on Friday, seizing items in the process.

A Frankston man, 21, has been charged with 13 offences, including aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of motor vehicles and theft.