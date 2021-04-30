Trio charged over series of home invasions in Melbourne’s east and south-east
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
Three people have been charged over a string of home invasions throughout the eastern and south eastern suburbs earlier this week.
The aggravated burglaries occurred in Glen Iris, Toorak, Camberwell, Malvern, Mount Martha and Mount Eliza and involved a pursuit before the police chopper lost sight of the alleged offenders.
Police executed two warrants in Frankston on Friday, seizing items in the process.
A Frankston man, 21, has been charged with 13 offences, including aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of motor vehicles and theft.
A Frankston man, 18, has been charged with 18 offences, including aggravated burglary, burglary, theft, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, possessing a drug of dependence, theft of motor vehicles and traffic offences.
The two men have been held over to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court later today.
A 17-year-old Frankston boy has been charged with 12 offences, including aggravated burglary, burglary, theft, handle stolen goods, possess proceeds of crime and theft of motor vehicle.
He has been held over to appear at a children’s court at a later date.
The charges come after three people were arrested following a pursuit that end with a smash at a CBD tram stop.