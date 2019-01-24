Triple Zero call: Dad helps wife deliver baby at bottom of Thousand Steps

“Oh my God, the baby’s head’s coming out!”

And that’s the moment Drew St Leger knew he was about to deliver his own baby…

… at the bottom of the Thousand Steps.

As reported on the Neil Mitchell program this week, it was on Tuesday night that nurse Amanda St Leger and her husband were minutes away from hospital when her baby, later named Mitchell, decided he couldn’t wait.

Today, Neil Mitchell has obtained audio of the call dad made as the situation escalated.

Neil then reunited parents Amanda and Drew with Maddie, their Triple Zero call operator on the show this morning.

“I’ve had one other delivery back in June last year,” Maddie said.

“They’re definitely the most exciting calls and everyone’s sort of behind you cheering you on.

“The other call takers, I had my team leader behind me with their hand on my shoulder.”

Neil: Drew, can Maddie come and meet the baby? Drew: Absolutely! Maddie: I would LOVE to come and meet the baby!

