Truck driver who spread COVID-19 to Kilmore and Shepparton cops fine (but not for lying to authorities)

The truck driver who spread COVID-19 to Shepparton and Kilmore has been fined $1652.

The man has been fined for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions by dining in at the Oddfellows Cafe in Kilmore, but not for failing to tell authorities he had also travelled to Shepparton.

After travelling to the area, a worker at the Kilmore cafe contracted COVID-19, sparking an outbreak in the town, and three cases arose in Shepparton.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed the fine was issued on October 17.

“We investigated, allocated some detectives to go and speak to that person and we issued him with a fine for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Patton said investigators determined the fine for dining-in was “the most appropriate outcome”.

“He’s been given the infringement, he’s been interviewed by us, we’ve explored what we could and couldn’t prove,” he said.

“He was interviewed and he was remorseful, I was told.”