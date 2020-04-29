Two dozen Sunshine Hospital staff in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

Two dozen staff at a hospital in Melbourne’s west are in self-quarantine after they were exposed to a patient with COVID-19.

The infected person underwent emergency surgery at Sunshine Hospital on Thursday, following a workplace accident.

At the time, the patient showed no symptoms of COVID-19 and had no known risk factors.

Over the weekend, the patient tested positive for coronavirus after developing a cough.

The 24 workers at Sunshine Hospital who were in close contact with the infected person are now self-isolating as a precaution.

Western Health, which operates Sunshine Hospital, has conducted contact-tracing of staff and has notified the health department about the incident.

The infected patient was managed in a single room at the hospital, and no other patients are believed to have come into close contact with the person.

