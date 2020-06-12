Two Melbourne players suspended over COVID-19 breach

Two Melbourne players are the latest footballers to be suspended after yet another breach of the AFL’s strict COVID-19 rules.

Sportsday newsbreaker Sam McClure told 3AW Drive on Friday that Charlie Spargo and Kysaiah Pickett had broken the protocols.

They went to what the club described as a “gathering”.

Spargo will be unavailable for senior selection for the next two games.

Pickett won’t play this week.

He had been selected to play against Carlton on Saturday.

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)