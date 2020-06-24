Two more of Heritier Lumumba’s teammates back claims of racist nickname

Two more of Heretier Lumumba’s former Collingwood teammates have backed his claims he was called “chimp” during his time at the club.

But coach Nathan Buckley remains adamant he hadn’t heard it used.

“The only mouth I heard that nickname out of was Heritier’s, himself, when he told me about it,” the Collingwood coach told media on Wednesday.

“That is categoric.”

2010 premiership duo Chris Dawes and Brent Macaffer confirmed with SBS they heard Lumumba called “chimp” by people at the club.

Andrew Krakouer, Chris Egan and Shae McNamara have all previously backed Lumumba’s claim.

The Pies have announced an internal investigation into claims of a racist culture at the club.

But Lumumba says he has no intention of participating.

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)