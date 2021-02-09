Two Sunbury schools closed after COVID-19 exposure sites revealed
Two schools in Sunbury have closed due to the latest outbreak at the Holiday Inn.
Seven locations in Sunbury have been added to the list of high-risk exposure sites.
3AW Breakfast confirmed Salesian College is closed, while Neil Mitchell revealed St Anne’s Primary School has also shut its doors as a precaution today.
In a late night message to staff, students and parents last night, Salesian College said “some members of our community have been in close contact with a confirmed case”.
“The only sensible thing to do is not take any risks and ask everyone to stay home for tomorrow until advised otherwise”, the letter read.
A second letter sent to the school community this morning informed parents and staff that the two close primary contacts of a confirmed case “have now been cleared” and the school is not required to carry through with contact tracing of secondary contacts.
Salesian College will reopen to students tomorrow.