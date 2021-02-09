3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Two Sunbury schools closed after..

Two Sunbury schools closed after COVID-19 exposure sites revealed

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Two Sunbury schools closed after COVID-19 exposure sites revealed

Two schools in Sunbury have closed due to the latest outbreak at the Holiday Inn.

Seven locations in Sunbury have been added to the list of high-risk exposure sites.

3AW Breakfast confirmed Salesian College is closed, while Neil Mitchell revealed St Anne’s Primary School has also shut its doors as a precaution today.

In a late night message to staff, students and parents last night, Salesian College said “some members of our community have been in close contact with a confirmed case”.

“The only sensible thing to do is not take any risks and ask everyone to stay home for tomorrow until advised otherwise”, the letter read.

A second letter sent to the school community this morning informed parents and staff that the two close primary contacts of a confirmed case “have now been cleared” and the school is not required to carry through with contact tracing of secondary contacts.

Salesian College will reopen to students tomorrow.

 

 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332