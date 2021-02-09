COVID-19: New exposure sites listed after two new cases emerge from hotel quarantine

With two more COVID-19 cases emerging from hotel quarantine at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport, new exposure sites have been identified.

It has seen the quarantine facility closed for a deep clean and residents moved to other hotels.

Daniel Andrews also announced that Victoria would not be increasing the number of arrivals as planned on Monday, due to the outbreak.

The new cases bring the number of new COVID-19 cases linked to Victoria’s quarantine system to five in the past fortnight.

One of the new cases, a woman who tested positive after serving 14 days of quarantine, is not believed to have left her house after she left quarantine, and has only one close contact.

The second new case, a hotel quarantine worker, was tested because they were a contact of another worker who tested positive on Sunday.

Two Sunbury schools have closed today as a precaution.

Eight new exposure sites in Sunbury have been identified.

Anyone who visited the below sites at the listed times must get a COVID-19 test and remain isolated for 14 days.

New exposure sites:

Sunbury: Cellarbrations – 5.44pm to 6.19pm, February 7

Sunbury: Cellarbrations – 6.17pm to 7.02pm, February 6

Sunbury: Sunny Life Massage – 4.30pm to 6.30pm, February 6

Sunbury: PJ's Pet Warehouse – 3.37pm to 4.10pm, February 5

Sunbury: Bakers Delight – 3.40pm to 4.15pm, February 5

Sunbury: Aldente Deli – Sunbury Square – 3.45pm to 4.23pm, February 5

Sunbury: Sushi Sushi – Sunbury Square – 3.53pm to 4.28pm, February 5

Sunbury: Asian Star – Sunbury Square – 3.57pm to 4.30pm, February 5

