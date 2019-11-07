Uber issues ‘goodwill payments’ and ‘credits’ after Derby Day disaster

Uber has issued “goodwill payments” to its drivers and given riders a $30 credit after Saturday’s Derby Day disaster.

Their app crashed on Saturday as thousands poured out of Flemington, leaving drivers unable to connect with passengers.

Tensions boiled over as frustrated passengers couldn’t get home.

Uber gave 3AW the following statement on Thursday.

“While we were able to deliver a great experience at Derby Day on Saturday, we did encounter technical issues with riders and drivers being matched inside the Flemington precinct at the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

“We appreciate this was frustrating for many of our valued riders and driver-partners. As our way of saying sorry for the inconvenience affected driver-partners have received an additional goodwill payment.

“Affected riders have also received a $30 credit they can use on Uber rides in the future.”

PIC: Getty Images