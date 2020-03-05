Union confirms concerns surrounding ‘game-changing’ speed cameras

The Community and Public Sector Union has been flagging possible problems with Victoria’s new “game-changing” speed camera system since last November.

It comes after Neil Mitchell received a tip about the issue this week.

While the state government and Victoria Police did little to address the issue when contacted by 3AW Mornings, Julian Kennelly, from the CPSU, told Neil Mitchell his tip was on the money.

“We’ve been raising concerns since last November,” he said.

Neil Mitchell was told the problems, which relate to a range of mechanical and practical issues, could cast the legality of some speeding fines into doubt.

“If I was a motorist, I’d be challenging,” Mr Kennelly said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

PIC: Getty Images