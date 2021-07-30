VFL powerhouse moves on long-term coach Gary Ayres

VFL powerhouse Port Melbourne has moved on coaching great Gary Ayres.

Jim alerted 3AW Drive to the news on early Friday afternoon.

Port Melbourne released a statement just over an hour later, confirming the two-time premiership coach, who’s led the club since 2008, was being moved on as a club review takes place.

Gary Ayres, our current Senior Men’s Coach has been informed of this review and is currently assessing future options.

Gary’s succession has been discussed with him over a number of years.

We acknowledge the extremely valuable contribution he has made to our Club over a long period of time and look forward to everyone supporting him and our Men’s team as he coaches the remainder of the season.