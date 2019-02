Michael Gibbons has finally got his chance.

The VFL star, who’s been considered one of the biggest hard-luck stories in the AFL draft over recent years, has been offered a rookie contract by Carlton.

The offer comes under the new pre-season supplementary selection rules.

Gibbons, a two-time JJ Liston Trophy winner, joins the Blues from Williamstown.

Matt Cottrell has also been offered a contract by the Blues.