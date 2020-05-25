VicHealth wants these new alcohol delivery laws to protect kids and drunks

VicHealth says the home delivery of alcohol is becoming a health and social problem and wants an overhaul of laws.

The leading health body says their research shows the basic checks observed at stores and venues aren’t being applied at home, which is being exploited by children and problem-drinkers.

“(Delivery drivers) are getting away with not checking ID and handing over alcohol to intoxicated people regularly,” VicHealth CEO Sandro Demaio told Kate and Stephen this morning.

They say their research shows that 40 per cent of people who had alcohol delivered to their door admitted they would have stopped drinking if not for the home delivery.

As such, VicHealth is calling for a series of law changes, including:

Delay of two hours between purchasing and delivery

No delivery between 10pm and 10am

Dr Demaio said all standard imposed on licensed venues and stores should be “met and exceeded” when it came to home delivery, a view strongly endorsed by Kate Stevenson.

Click PLAY to hear the full conversation and more results from the research