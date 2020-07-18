Victoria coronavirus numbers: Two more deaths, but new case relief
Victoria’s death tally from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 34 after two more people died overnight.
Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed that news while revealing Victoria had recorded 217 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Although still a high daily figure, it came as a relief to locked down Victorians after 428 cases in the previous 24 hours.
It’s also the lowest daily figure since Monday’s 177.
Both of the two people who died, a man and a woman, were aged in their 80s.
Of the new daily cases:
- 11 connected with known outbreaks
- 1 in hotel quarantine
- 205 under investigation
- 2608 active cases
Meanwhile, NSW this morning announced 15 new cases in the previous 24 hours as that state combats a small spike in cases.
Scott Morrison tells of ‘candid’ Daniel Andrews over quarantine fiasco