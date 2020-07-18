3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria coronavirus numbers: Two more..

Victoria coronavirus numbers: Two more deaths, but new case relief

6 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria’s death tally from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 34 after two more people died overnight.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed that news while revealing Victoria had recorded 217 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Although still a high daily figure, it came as a relief to locked down Victorians after 428 cases in the previous 24 hours.

It’s also the lowest daily figure since Monday’s 177.

Both of the two people who died, a man and a woman, were aged in their 80s.

Of the new daily cases:

  • 11 connected with known outbreaks
  • 1 in hotel quarantine
  • 205 under investigation
  • 2608 active cases

Meanwhile, NSW this morning announced 15 new cases in the previous 24 hours as that state combats a small spike in cases.

Scott Morrison tells of ‘candid’ Daniel Andrews over quarantine fiasco

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332