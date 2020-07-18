Victoria coronavirus numbers: Two more deaths, but new case relief

Victoria’s death tally from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 34 after two more people died overnight.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed that news while revealing Victoria had recorded 217 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Although still a high daily figure, it came as a relief to locked down Victorians after 428 cases in the previous 24 hours.

It’s also the lowest daily figure since Monday’s 177.

Both of the two people who died, a man and a woman, were aged in their 80s.

Of the new daily cases:

11 connected with known outbreaks

1 in hotel quarantine

205 under investigation

2608 active cases

Meanwhile, NSW this morning announced 15 new cases in the previous 24 hours as that state combats a small spike in cases.