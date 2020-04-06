Victoria expands coronavirus testing criteria to include over 65s, teachers and childcare workers

Victorian health authorities are expanding the criteria for coronavirus testing to try and stop COVID-19 in its tracks.

Most cases in the state so far have been recorded among overseas travellers or their close contacts, but with the tightening of Australia’s borders, and mandatory hotel quarantine for returned travellers, testing is now being expanded to include other groups.

Health workers, aged care workers and police are already being tested.

Now, people aged over 65, school teachers, childcare workers and firefighters who attend medical emergencies will also be eligible for testing.

Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton said people must show symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose or fever, prior to receiving a test for the virus.

“We are increasingly going to focus on potential community transmission in those who haven’t travelled internationally,” he said.

“That’s really important to get a proper understanding of how much community transmission there might be.”