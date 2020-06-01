3AW
Victoria Police appoints new Chief Commissioner

10 hours ago
3aw drive

Shane Patton is Victoria’s new police chief.

Premier Daniel Andrews and Police Minister Lisa Neville confirmed that Patton would replace Graham Ashton a short time ago.

Patton told Neil Mitchell earlier this year it would be “an honour” to lead the force.

Mr Ashton will step down from his role at the end of the month.

Mr Andrews described Mr Patton as a “consummate professional” while announcing his appointment.

Mr Patton has been given a five-year term as Victoria’s police chief.

Police Minister Lisa Neville told Heidi Murphy Mr Patton would be a very “authentic” leader.

“What you see, is what you get,” she said on 3AW Drive.

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

