Victoria records lowest daily COVID-19 figure since June

Victoria has recorded fewer new COVID-19 cases today than on any day since June 26.

Another 35 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

It’s the fourth consecutive day that Victoria’s new case figure has been below 50, and the eleventh day in double-digits.

Sadly, another seven people have died with COVID-19.

All of those fatalities are linked to aged care.

There are 122 people in hospital, 12 of those receiving intensive care.

“Those numbers continue to fall and that is great news,” Daniel Andrews said on Monday.

There were 8937 tests processed, which the Premier said was reflective of poor weather on Saturday.

The metro rolling 14 day average is now 54.4, while regional Victoria’s has moved under four for the first time to 3.9.