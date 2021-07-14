3AW
Victoria records seven new COVID-19 cases from two separate transmission chains

5 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Victoria records seven new COVID-19 cases from two separate transmission chains

Another seven COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Victoria.

Four residents on the third floor of the Ariele Apartments in Maribyrnong have tested positive to COVID-19.

It comes after removalists from NSW who worked at the apartment complex tested positive to coronavirus.

Residents in two separate apartments — a man in his 60s and a household of three — have contracted the virus.

The parents of the man in his 60s, who are both from Craigieburn and aged 89 and 90, have also tested positive.

A man in his 30s has also contracted COVID-19 after visiting Coles in Cragieburn.

The supermarket was visited by a Melbourne resident who had returned home from a NSW red zone and left their home in breach of the rules for returning residents.

Several shops at Highpoint Shopping Centre have been identified as exposure sites:

  • TIER 1: The Reject Shop, July 9, between 11.30am and 12.10pm.
  • TIER 1: SkinKandy, July 9, between 11.15am and 12.35pm.
  • TIER 1: Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses, July 9, between 10am and 10.40am.
  • TIER 2: North Carpark Level 1, July 9, between 11.10am and 11.30am AND 12pm-12.30pm.
  • TIER 2: North Carpark Level 2, July 9, between 12pm and 12.30pm.

The Maribyrnong Aquatic Centre (between 10am and 11.30am on July 10), Young & Jackson in the CBD (between 2.40pm and 4.10pm on July 10), Vanilla Lounge at Oakleigh (between 2.45pm and 4.30pm on July 9) are also all TIER 1 SITES.

FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES AVAILABLE HERE

COVID-19 testing commander Jeroen Weimar says other exposure sites are also expected to be identified at Highpoint.

“This individual attended a number of retail units on Friday, July 9 at Highpoint,” he said.

Anyone who was at Highpoint between 10am and 2pm on July 9 is urged to get tested.

The MCG has been identified as an exposure site during the Carlton v Geelong game on July 10.

The positive case was on level 2 of the MCC Members’ Reserve, which has now been declared a Tier 2 exposure site.

The rest of the MCG is a Tier 3 site.

Press PLAY below to hear Heidi Murphy’s rundown of the situation

 

News
