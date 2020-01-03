Victorian bushfires: Communites brace ahead of dangerous conditions today

Click here to get all the latest up to date information from emergency services.

A mass evacuation occurred on an unprecedented scale yesterday ahead of worsening fire conditions in Victoria’s east today.

Residents and holidaymakers in some parts of East Gippsland and the state’s Alpine region are still being urged to leave, while for others, it is too late.

Emergency warnings and evacuate now notices are changing constantly. For the latest information visit emergency.vic.gov.au

The temperature is set to reach 40° in Mallacoota, 39° in Omeo, and 44° in Corryong, over the NSW border.

A wind change is expected see fires escalate, with fears multiple blazes may join and form mega blazes.

State Control Centre spokesperson James Todd said “extraordinarily dry vegetation” and low humidity mean fires will spread quickly.

“Our experience over the last week or so has been these fires are moving rapidly, and moving rapidly at night,” he said.

“With the weather conditions on the weekend … those risks are extreme.”

The worsening conditions come as the second victim of Victoria’s bushfire crisis has been identified as timber worker Fred Becker.

Mr Becker was found dead inside his fire ravaged home near Genoa on Wednesday night.

It’s believed he suffered a heart attack while trying to prevent the spread of flames.

Great-grandfather Mick Roberts was found dead inside his Buchan home earlier this week.

There are still 21 people who remain unaccounted for in the bushfire zone.

Those who were rescued from Mallacoota aboard naval ships are arriving at Western Port today.

