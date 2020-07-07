Victorian business leaders respond to ‘devastating’ lockdown news

The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the “devastating” return of lockdown restrictions across Melbourne will undoubtedly send some businesses broke.

But they said the news was inevitable, given Victoria’s spiralling coronavirus numbers.

Paul Guerra, Chief Executive of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told 3AW Drive some businesses would not survive a second forced closure this year.

“For some of them, this will be the end of the line,” he said.

“The cash flow just won’t be enough to get through.”

He is calling on the federal government to extend JobKeeper in Victoria for another two months, to help limit the damage.

