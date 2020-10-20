Victorian council learnt about fire prevention travel plan via radio interview

A Victorian council only found out about the state government plan to grant fire prevention travel permits to some Melburnians with property in regional Victoria after Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville spoke to Neil Mitchell on air.

On Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews erroneously stated a fire prevention notice was needed for city residents to travel to regional properties to ensure safety measures had been taken.

Ms Neville joined Neil Mitchell on Monday to clarify the plan.

She said councils would add travel permit request form to their websites from Thursday, and would assess applications.

Ms Neville said all councils had been informed of the arrangement.

But CEO of Hepburn Shire Council, Evan King, says his council was not told about the plan.

NEIL MITCHELL: “When did you find out officially how it would work?” EVAN KING: “Obviously through the conversations that happened on Monday through Lisa Neville.” NEIL MITCHELL: “On radio?” EVAN KING: “Yes.”

Mr King said since yesterday’s interview the council has been “getting information through now that’s sort of putting some clarity and some guidelines around” the plan.

