Victorian council rips down kids cubby house

Image: Facebook/The Gisborne Community Group

The Macedon Ranges Shire Council has knocked down a children’s cubby house due to safety concerns.

Six 14-year-olds spent their school holidays building the cubby out of bamboo and wisteria in Gisborne.

When they returned to the shack last week they found a demolition notice declaring it “dangerous” and slating it for removal on July 26th.

Despite a petition signed by 500 people, which called for the cubby to remain, the council today followed through with their demolition promise.

The council provided 3AW Mornings with a message explaining the demolition, citing erosion of a nearby river bank as justification for the removal of the structure.

However, Melbourne Water says there is no erosion risk.

Mark, the father of one of the children who built the shack, watched the demolition.

“It’s definitely gone,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“How unsafe was it if the people demolishing it don’t have to wear safety equipment?”

Mark said the children are “very disappointed”.

“They just can’t understand why the council aren’t letting them just be kids.”

