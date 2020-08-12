Victorian farmers warn of food ‘disaster’ if they’re not granted border crossing permits

Victorian farmers have warned there may be food shortages and price hikes if they are not granted permits allowing them to cross state borders.

President of the Victorian Farmers Federation, David Jochinke, says there will be “frustration and disaster” if agricultural permits aren’t granted.

“We need an agricultural permit … to get farmers across the border, and their workers, services and goods so we can keep Australia going,” he told Ross and Russel.

“This is a health-driven response and what we’re trying to do is get our message to both the New South Wales and South Australian cabinets so that they understand the critical need.”

The calls come after South Australia announced it will tighten restrictions on the Victorian border from next Friday.

“This potentially has huge ramifications,” Mr Jochinke said.

