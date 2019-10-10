Victorian MP Will Fowles admits he made a ‘gargantuan mistake’, but won’t reveal details of his addiction

Embattled Victorian Labor MP Will Fowles has spoken out about his mental health and addiction battled ahead of his return to Parliament next week.

“I made a gargantuan mistake,” he admitted to Neil Mitchell.

The Member for Burwood made headlines when he broke down and smashed up a hotel room door in Canberra in July.

Mr Fowles took a leave of absence following the incident to deal with his mental health and addiction problems.

But he today declined to reveal which substances he was addicted to, or how often he was using drugs.

“I’ve been dealing with mental health issues and I was self medicating. That’s the reality,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“I won’t go into the details.”

He admitted he’s ashamed of his past behaviour, but has been sober for 77 days and is looking to the future.

“I’ve made some unbelievable mistakes. I’ve done things I’m not proud of, I’ve done things I can’t even remember,” he said.

“I’m focused now on being a much, much better representative, but more importantly, a better person.”

The MP said the hardest thing about his public battle has been explaining it to his three children.

“Having to confront your children and having to have conversations as difficult as the ones I’ve had, that was the most difficult set of conversations of my life,” he said.

“As parents we are fallible and to have to reckon with that fallibility in a public way, but also with your children, who are also hearing things in their own environment, was nothing short of excruciating.”

Mr Fowles ruled out resigning from politics, as some of his colleagues have suggested he do.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here if I didn’t think that I still had a contribution to make in public life,” he said.

Press PLAY below to watch the full interview.

Press PLAY below to listen to Will Fowles on 3AW Mornings.