Victorian opposition leader on Brett Sutton and the Cox Plate controversy

The Victorian opposition leader says Professor Brett Sutton’s role as Chief Health Officer is untenable if it’s proven he has tried to mislead the hotel quarantine inquiry.

Professor Sutton has been issued a please explain by the inquiry.

Michael O’Brien told 3AW Drive it was a major accusation.

“Brett Sutton could be the best Chief Health Officer in the world – I don’t know if he is, or isn’t – but if this bloke is involved in a conspiracy to cover up the truth, then he can’t stay in the job, it’s as simple as that,” he told Tom Elliott.

Mr O’Brien also weighed in on the Cox Plate controversy.

“Daniel Andrews has been doing this all along,” he said.

“The CFMMEU, all their sites are going, they haven’t missed a beat but small business gets completely done over.

“This is a government that plays favourites.”

