Victorian preschool closed after child tests positive to COVID-19

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

A preschool to the north-east of Melbourne has been shut down temporarily after a child returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Kangaroo Ground pre-school will remain closed for at least 24 hours for deep cleaning.

The child attended for the centre for one day while potentially infectious.

The child is one of four new COVID-19 cases detected across the state in the past day.

