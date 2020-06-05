Victorian Sports Minister responds to NRL crowd news and what it means for the AFL

Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula says he has no idea when any form of crowd will be allowed back at AFL games.

It comes on the back of news a small number of spectators will return to NRL games in NSW from next week.

They’ll be allowed into corporate boxes and will need to comply with NSW restrictions which cap the number of people in hospitality venues at 50.

Reacting to the news on Sportsday, Mr Pakula said he didn’t think “much was gained” by having a few dozen people in corporate boxes.

“While it might be 20 people here, or 50 people there, in a corporate box, I don’t think that’s significant and frankly, I don’t think that’s what footy fans are after,” he said.

Mr Pakula said he was as keen as anybody to see crowds return.

But he’ll have next to no say in when that happens.

“I’d like to see it happen, which should come as no surprise to anyone,” he said.

“Whether it’s going to happen? Nobody knows.

“It’s ultimately a matter for DHHS and it will be based on the Chief Health Officer’s view of what is safe.”

(Photo by Darrian Traynor / Getty Images)