Victorian Taxi Association responds to controversial policy

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
The Victoria Taxi Association says no company should be hiring drivers on the basis they only speak English while transporting customers.

It comes after Eureka Taxis came under fire for declaring it only used “Australian drivers” who speak English.

They said they were simply listening to customer feedback following ‘complaints’ about drivers speaking on the phone in another language while passengers were in the car.

Peter Valentine, Director of the Victorian Taxi Association, said it had nothing to do with language.

“I heard a reference to the use of telephones while you have a customer on board,” he told Tom Elliott.

“That’s just straight out rude and bad customer service.

“It shouldn’t be done in any language.”

News
