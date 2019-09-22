3AW
Victorian town named Australia’s most liveable region

11 hours ago
3AW BREAKFAST

Warrnambool has been declared the nation’s most liveable region.

(Image above: The Warrnambool Breakwater)

It top-scored in Ipsos’s annual Life in Metropolitan and Regional Australia report, which ranks Australia’s region’s based on a survey of 10,000 residents.

Warrnambool beat all comers with a score of 68.7, rating particularly highly for access to natural environment, lack of traffic congestion, access to sports and recreation and feeling safe.

Inner Perth ranked second with a score of 68.6 and Adelaide’s Centrals/Hills regional (67).

Melbourne’s Inner South (65) and Inner East (64.9) were Melbourne’s highest scoring regions.

Ballarat (62.6) was Victoria’s second-top team.

Warrnambool mayor Tony Herbert told Kate Stevenson and Stephen Quartermain, filling in on 3AW Breakfast this week, that he’s not surprised the city is recognised as a top spot to live.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

