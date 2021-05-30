Victorian Treasurer slams ‘miserable’ federal response as fiery lockdown support stoush escalates 

The Victorian Treasurer has again slammed at the federal government for failing to assist with lockdown relief for Victorians, as a fiery stoush between the state and federal governments continues.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responded to the Victorian government’s stinging criticisms over support to businesses impacted by the state’s fourth lockdown.

“The Queensland government and the West Australian government, when they were in similar circumstances, took on those responsibilities having decided to go into those lockdowns,” Mr Morrison said.

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas, who announced a $250 million state-funded package for businesses affected by the lockdown, yesterday labelled the federal government’s failure to provide financial support “a disgrace”.

Today he’s doubled down on his criticism.

“The Prime Minister did, in fact, say that it was an appropriate course of action that we locked down,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The fact they’re not kicking in really is quite miserable and is going to cause a lot of harm and financial distress to families.

“They know who the Victorians are who have effectively taken a hit in pay and they could very quickly provide relief.

“The fact they’re not doing that really does worry me.”

Mr Pallas says Victoria’s lockdown is different to the lockdowns in Queensland and WA which Mr Morrison compared it it.

“This is a longer shutdown than any of those states. This is the first post-JobKeeper lockdown that’s gone on for any period of time so there is no support whatsoever for working people,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Pallas’s fiery response to Mr Morrison’s comments

Image: Michael Dodge / Getty