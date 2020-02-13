‘Victorians aren’t stupid’: RTBU boss calls on minister to prevent GP tram strike

Victorian Rail Tram and Bus Union boss Luba Grigorovitch says “it’s a bit sad” Public Transport Minister Melissa Horne is “trying to wash her hands” of the drastic strike action.

It was revealed on Wednesday tram drivers would go on strike on all four days of the Australian Grand Prix next month.

“To be honest, going on strike is something we don’t want to do,” Ms Grigorovitch said.

“We feel like we’re being well and truly ignored.

“They left us with no other option.”

Minister Horne has come under fire from both Neil Mitchell and Tom Elliott for refusing to get involved in the negotiations.

She said it was a matter for the union and the private operator.

“It’s a bit sad,” Ms Grigorovitch said on 3AW Drive.

“The minister is trying to wash her hands and make this somebody else’s problem.

“Victorians aren’t stupid.”

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)