Victorians being urged to avoid the CBD this New Year’s Eve

Victorians are being told to avoid Melbourne’s CBD on New Year’s Eve.

Indoor gatherings in homes are limited to 30 people while outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people are banned.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan says only people who have a restaurant or event booking should enter the CBD on Thursday night.

“Yes it’s not going to be a New Year’s Eve like people would want to normally see New Year’s Eve celebrated, but that’s because 2020 has been such a difficult year with the COVID pandemic and we have had to change many many things about the way we live our lives, and New Year’s Eve is an example of that.”

The New Year’s Eve fireworks display has been cancelled.

