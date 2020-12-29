3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorians being urged to avoid..

Victorians being urged to avoid the CBD this New Year’s Eve

7 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Victorians being urged to avoid the CBD this New Year’s Eve

Victorians are being told to avoid Melbourne’s CBD on New Year’s Eve.

Indoor gatherings in homes are limited to 30 people while outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people are banned.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan says only people who have a restaurant or event booking should enter the CBD on Thursday night.

“Yes it’s not going to be a New Year’s Eve like people would want to normally see New Year’s Eve celebrated, but that’s because 2020 has been such a difficult year with the COVID pandemic and we have had to change many many things about the way we live our lives, and New Year’s Eve is an example of that.”

The New Year’s Eve fireworks display has been cancelled.

 

Image: Getty via iStock

Epidemiologist praises Melbourne’s safety-first approach to fireworks on New Year’s Eve

3AW News
AustraliaEntertainmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332