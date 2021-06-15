3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorians still without power warned..

Victorians still without power warned there’s ‘a very real chance it could get worse’

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Victorians still without power warned there’s ‘a very real chance it could get worse’

Victorians who are still without electricity after wild storms lashed the state last Wednesday night have been warned repair times may blow out.

There are still about 17,000 homes on the AusNet network without power.

AusNet spokesperson Steve Brown says repair times for some outages have been pushed out until Sunday, and they may take even longer than that.

NEIL MITCHELL: “Could some be out a month?”

STEVE BROWN: “Look, we’re hoping it’s not that long.”

“We’ve got some more bad weather on the way and so those outage times don’t take that weather into account,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It won’t be as bad as the storm that caused all this damage but we are expecting thunderstorms and a fair bit of rain. That could hamper our efforts pretty significantly.

“If the outage tracker says we’ll get your power back on by Sunday, that’s our best estimate at this stage but there’s a very real chance it could get worse.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about when AusNet expects electricity connections to be restored

PHOTOS: Wild weather wreaks havoc across Victoria

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332