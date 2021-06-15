Victorians still without power warned there’s ‘a very real chance it could get worse’

Victorians who are still without electricity after wild storms lashed the state last Wednesday night have been warned repair times may blow out.

There are still about 17,000 homes on the AusNet network without power.

AusNet spokesperson Steve Brown says repair times for some outages have been pushed out until Sunday, and they may take even longer than that.

NEIL MITCHELL: “Could some be out a month?” STEVE BROWN: “Look, we’re hoping it’s not that long.”

“We’ve got some more bad weather on the way and so those outage times don’t take that weather into account,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It won’t be as bad as the storm that caused all this damage but we are expecting thunderstorms and a fair bit of rain. That could hamper our efforts pretty significantly.

“If the outage tracker says we’ll get your power back on by Sunday, that’s our best estimate at this stage but there’s a very real chance it could get worse.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about when AusNet expects electricity connections to be restored