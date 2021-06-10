3AW
Victorians wake to eased COVID-19 restrictions

6 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
COVID-19 restrictions were eased in Greater Melbourne and relaxed further in metropolitan Melbourne overnight.

Under the new rules, Melburnians can now leave their home for any reason, but must stay within 25 kilometres of home.

Masks must be worn outside the home, both indoors and outdoors.

Children are allowed to return to face-to-face learning.

Meanwhile, in regional Victoria, up to 20 people may gather outside and up to two adult visitors plus their dependents may visit a home.

But there were four mystery cases yesterday.

All four cases were in one family, but there was no known link to the current outbreaks.

Acting premier James Merlino says testing numbers are the key to lifting restrictions further next week.

SEE ALL THE NEW RULES HERE

RULES EASED: The restrictions that will apply in Melbourne and regional Victoria from Friday

News
