Victoria’s COVID Response Commander provides update on how Melbourne is dealing with Perth outbreak

Victoria’s COVID-19 Response Commander Jeroen Weimar told Tom Elliott how the situation is unfolding in Melbourne now that Perth is in lockdown.

“This guy got in from Perth on Wednesday at 6:30pm at Melbourne airport,” he said.

“He was contacted immediately as he landed by WA and was told he was a primary close contact and as such he has been isolating since he arrived.

“We are pretty comfortable with his movements but the point is that we have another 252 people on the plane with him who have arrived in Melbourne.

“They have all been contacted today … some of them have already got tested.

“But it is really important if you were on QF778 on Wednesday the 21st of April, we need you to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.”

Mr Weimar responded to Carol, the caller from 3AW Mornings, who was a passenger that hadn’t been contacted yet.

“At this point if you are about to jump on a plane to go to Perth, I will strongly advise against it,” he told Tom Elliott.

“We have seen these outbreaks before, we have been in this situation before.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the situation that is unfolding