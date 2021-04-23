3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria’s COVID Response Commander..

Victoria’s COVID Response Commander provides update on how Melbourne is dealing with Perth outbreak

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Victoria’s COVID Response Commander provides update on how Melbourne is dealing with Perth outbreak

Victoria’s COVID-19 Response Commander Jeroen Weimar told Tom Elliott how the situation is unfolding in Melbourne now that Perth is in lockdown.

“This guy got in from Perth on Wednesday at 6:30pm at Melbourne airport,” he said.

“He was contacted immediately as he landed by WA and was told he was a primary close contact and as such he has been isolating since he arrived.

“We are pretty comfortable with his movements but the point is that we have another 252 people on the plane with him who have arrived in Melbourne.

“They have all been contacted today … some of them have already got tested.

“But it is really important if you were on QF778 on Wednesday the 21st of April, we need you to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.”

Mr Weimar responded to Carol, the caller from 3AW Mornings, who was a passenger that hadn’t been contacted yet.

“At this point if you are about to jump on a plane to go to Perth, I will strongly advise against it,” he told Tom Elliott.

“We have seen these outbreaks before, we have been in this situation before.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the situation that is unfolding 

 

 

 

 

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332