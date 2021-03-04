3AW
Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer reacts to Italy blocking export of COVID-19 vaccine

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer reacts to Italy blocking export of COVID-19 vaccine

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer says the news Italy has blocked the export of 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia reinforces how “lucky” we are.

While waiting for his COVID-19 jab this morning, Professor Allen Cheng told 3AW’s Ross and Russel “we don’t know” when more doses of vaccines will arrive in Australia.

But he’s not concerned.

“We have more vaccine than our capacity to deliver it at the moment,” he said.

Mr Cheng says the blocked AstraZeneca shipment from Italy “just reinforces just how lucky we are to have local production” of the vaccine.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Asanka Ratnayake / Getty

News
