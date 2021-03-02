3AW
Victoria’s opposition leader says cross-bench has ‘sold out’ the state

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Victoria’s opposition leader has accused the cross-bench of ‘selling out’ the state by helping Labor extend the State of Emergency until December 15.

A fired-up Michael O’Brien told 3AW Drive it was “outrageous” and unnecessary.

“(Daniel) Andrews can’t control the virus so he’s going to control us instead and he can only do it because these so-called independents, these so-called cross-benchers, have done a grubby deal with Labor,” he said.

When asked by Tom Elliott what the “grubby deals” entailed, Mr O’Brien couldn’t answer.

“It remains to be seen,” he said.

“That’s a question the government needs to answer.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Reason Party leader explains why she supported State of Emergency legislation

News
