Victoria’s opposition leader says cross-bench has ‘sold out’ the state

Victoria’s opposition leader has accused the cross-bench of ‘selling out’ the state by helping Labor extend the State of Emergency until December 15.

A fired-up Michael O’Brien told 3AW Drive it was “outrageous” and unnecessary.

“(Daniel) Andrews can’t control the virus so he’s going to control us instead and he can only do it because these so-called independents, these so-called cross-benchers, have done a grubby deal with Labor,” he said.

When asked by Tom Elliott what the “grubby deals” entailed, Mr O’Brien couldn’t answer.

“It remains to be seen,” he said.

“That’s a question the government needs to answer.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Getty Images/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire)