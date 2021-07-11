Victoria’s road safety campaign suffers a ‘huge loss’

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

Victoria’s top roads cop is leaving the police force.

Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, Libby Murphy, has been poached by Ambulance Victoria.

She will begin a new role as Victorian Chief Operations Officer at Ambulance Victoria on August 23.

“The campaign against the road toll is about to take a bit of a step backwards,” Neil Mitchell said.

“It’s a huge loss for the police and the road safety campaign.

“She’s only been there about 18 months but I know she has impressed people … with her down to earth, sleeves rolled up approach to road safety.

“I’ve got no idea who will replace her in the police force as top traffic cop, but no matter how good they are it will take a while to get their feet under the desk.”

