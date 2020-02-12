3AW
Victoria’s tourism industry is in ‘meltdown’ — not in a good way

8 hours ago
Ross and John

Victoria’s tourism industry is said to be in “meltdown” due to the impact of novel coronavirus and bushfires.

The boss of the Victorian Tourism Industry Council, Felicia Mariani, this morning told Ross and John the industry has been hit “really hard”.

“It is (in meltdown),” she confirmed.

“The industry has been hit really hard this year; it’s been a start to the new year that I don’t think anyone will forget.

“Victoria’s incredibly reliant on Chinese visitors.”

She listed Melbourne, Sovereign Hill, Phillip Island and the Great Ocean Road as destinations likely to be most affected.

Ms Mariani said it was too early to put a figure on the cost, but a recent survey showed 83 per cent of her members believe they have been impacted by coronavirus.

Ross and John
News
