VIDEO: Nine-year-old Archie makes Adrian Richardson’s no-knead sourdough bread!

4 hours ago
Nine-year-old Archie has baked one of the recipes Adrian Richardson has shared with Neil Mitchell during coronavirus lockdown, and filmed it!

Archie made Richo’s no-knead sourdough for a science project.

It turned out perfectly!

Press PLAY below to hear Archie tell Adrian Richardson how is bread making went!

Adrian Richardson’s no-knead sourdough bread recipe

