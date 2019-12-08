Wacky weather: Summer arrives in a big way — until 6pm
Melbourne will finally experience summer heat today but the warm blast will be short-lived.
Nine days into summer, the CBD still hasn’t reached 25°.
That will be surpassed easily today with an expected maximum of 38° before a cool change whips across the city about 6pm.
“We’ll lose some 15° in an hour,” Dean Stewart from the Bureau of Meteorology told Kate and Quarters this morning.
“It’s one out of the box today.”
A total fire ban is in place for the Malleem Wimmera and Northern Country regions.
Mildura is headed for a top of 43°.
