Walters reported for headbutt in Melbourne clash

Fremantle’s star midfielder Michael Walters has been reported for head-butting his opponent in Saturday’s clash against Melbourne.

The incident unfolded in the final quarter where Walters can be seen ‘head-butting’ a Melbourne player off the play of the ball.

Michael Walters has been reported for headbutting. Does he have any case to answer for?#AFLDeesFreo pic.twitter.com/q2bWAgJbPb — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) June 22, 2019

A grading of intentional, low impact and high contact would give grounds for a one week suspension.

Despite his alleged contact off the ball, Walters played a stellar game with 18 disposals and three goals.

Is there anything in it?