Walters reported for headbutt in Melbourne clash

1 hour ago
3AW Football
FootballFootball Featured

Fremantle’s star midfielder Michael Walters has been reported for head-butting his opponent in Saturday’s clash against Melbourne.

The incident unfolded in the final quarter where Walters can be seen ‘head-butting’ a Melbourne player off the play of the ball.

A grading of intentional, low impact and high contact would give grounds for a one week suspension.

Despite his alleged contact off the ball, Walters played a stellar game with 18 disposals and three goals.

Is there anything in it?

News
