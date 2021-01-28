3AW
Warning to hoons as police crack down on dangerous drivers

36 mins ago
3AW News
Article image for Warning to hoons as police crack down on dangerous drivers

Victorian hoons have been warned they’ll have their cars crushed, under a new ‘no tolerance’ approach by police.

Illegal hoon meets in St Kilda, Dandenong, Hoppers Crossing and Heatherton have seen almost 200 vehicles impounded in the past week alone.

There were 29 vehicles crushed last week, up from the 2020 average of 20 per week.

Since July last year, more than 6200 vehicles have been seized for dangerous driving, racing, noise and smoke.

Assistant Commissioner Russell Barrett has told the Herald Sun police will continue to crackdown on dangerous drivers.

3AW News
News
